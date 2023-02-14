Looking Into DB Cooper With Albert Lanier – Source – Ochelli Effect

Veteran Journalist Albert Lanier joined Chuck to discuss the most infamous hijacker in American History aside from 9-11. DB Cooper disappeared in November of 1971 and has remained an enduring figure in true crime history ever since.

Mr. Lanier takes us through the story that started it all and the listener can judge for themselves what level of success and failure should be recorded in this case.

We planned to do two hours but ended up with a shorter podcast.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.