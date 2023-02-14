Caesar’s Virginia To Hold Dealer Training Event Weds At 5:00 PM In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

Caesar’s Virginia is hiring ahead of the opening of its temporary casino tent facility in the coming months. They are going to hold a hiring event for dealer trainees at the following time and location:
Feb 15th, 5pm-10pm
Frank R. Campbell Stadium
Averett University North Campus
The north campus is on Mount Cross Road on the left, a quarter of a mile or so after you pass Wal-Mart.
They will teach you how to be a highly-skilled card dealer and no experience is required to be a successful new hire!
Dealers earn over $20/hour with their team!
Caesar’s put up this Facebook post about this event.
They also put up a Facebook event page you can find with this link.
-Mike Swanson