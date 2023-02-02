France protests: Thousands march in Paris against Macron’s plan to up retirement age – Source – Global News

Striking workers disrupted French refinery deliveries, public transport and schools on Tuesday on the second day of nationwide protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to make people work two extra years before retirement. Huge crowds marched through Paris to denounce pensions reform that raises the retirement age to 64 and which is a test of Macron’s ability to push through change now that he has lost his working majority in parliament. Police eventually deployed tear gas on rowdy demonstrators during some protests.