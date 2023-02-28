Cityscape Travel Tours Greensboro As A Top Place To Live In North Carolina

Check this out. The Youtube channel Cityscapes Travel did a video car tour of Greensboro, North Carolina. They listed it as a top place to live in North Carolina in this relaxing video. Greensboro is the third most populous city in North Carolina. The estimated population is 294,395. The median income is $49,492. The median home value is $163,000. Greensboro was named in honor of [fellow Rhode Islander!] Nathan Greene, who led American troops to fight against the British back in 1781. Greensboro used to be home to the largest denim manufacturer in the US: Cone Mills.