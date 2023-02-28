All About Danville Podcast Episode Two Released Spotlight On Economic Growth and Developments In Community With Guest Telly Tucker of IALR

All About Danville Podcast Episode Two Released Spotlight On Economic Growth and...

Here is the second podcast from All About Danville!

Their guest this week is Telly Tucker, President of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.

In the course of 20 years the Institute has moved from theory to reality. They have played a major role as a catalyst for some of the biggest economic and scientific advances that are redefining the Danville region. And they’re just getting started!

Telly talks with Hampton and Chuck about the Institute’s recent big announcements, and forecasts a bright, high-tech future!

Enjoy!

You can find and subscribe to the All About Danville Youtube channel here.