We Are Headed For A Key Moment For The Stock Market This Week (While Gold Price Is Leading The Way) – Mike Swanson

We are headed for a key moment for the stock market this week. Everyone is now watching the S&P 500 and the downtrend line anyone can draw on it for a breakout confirmation of the current rally. As far as I know, I am the only one who was bearish at the start of 2022 on the US stock market, and all throughout that year, that has now turned bullish on the market this year. The thing is big rallies already have started in the gold price, mining stocks, materials stocks, emerging markets, and major markets all over the world. They all have already broken out and are surging. I talk about all of this and three stocks to watch this week in this video update.

-Mike