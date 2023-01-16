Stock Market Rally Confirmed By Rare Technical Analysis Buy Signal (Cyclical Bull Market Begins) – Mike Swanson

This current stock market rally has been confirmed by a rare technical analysis buy signal, called a breadth thrust. It is a rare thing that only has happened 25 times now since 1945. I talk about this signal in this video. Successful trading and investing is not about predicting the future, but recognizing when the trend has changed and then adapting to that! Those that did not adapt at the end of 2021 were hurt by the bear market in 2022 and those that do not adapt now will get left behind by the new leading sectors of this new cyclical bull market.

You can read the article by Walter Deemer about this breadth thrust buy signal in an article he wrote about it here with this link.

-Mike