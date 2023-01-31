Interview: Precious Metals vs. US Markets & Gold LT Technicals – Jordan Roy-Byrne

Jordan Roy-Byrne, Founder and Editor of The Daily Gold joins us to discuss the set up in gold and silver compared to US markets. We also look to silver’s recent under performance to gold over the past 5 weeks. Finally we have Jordan look at a 20 year chart of gold and share what he thinks is important to note. As Jordan outlines there’s a lot to like about the setup in the precious metals.

