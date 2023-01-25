Growing Up In Segregated Danville: Civil Rights History Project: Evans Derrell Hopkins Interview

In this oral history project video uploaded to Youtube, Evans Hopkins recalls growing up in Danville, Virginia, and participating in efforts to desegregate public schools and the library. He remembers joining the Black Panther Party in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Oakland, California, and working on Bobby Seale’s campaign for Mayor of Oakland. He also discusses his imprisonment for car theft and the high rate of incarceration among African American men. The interview was conducted at Richmond, Virginia in 2011 by Joseph Mosnier for the Civil Rights History Project. It is part of the collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in partnership with the American Folklife Center, Library of Congress.