Gold And Silver Prices Are Starting A Mega Cycle Bull Market In 2023 – Mike Swanson

We have seen the price of gold outperform the S&P 500 in the past six months and in the past 12 months. While the S&P 500 has fallen over 9% in the past twelve months (it was down over 20% at one point last year), the price of gold is up over 11% during that same time frame. Mining stocks have also been outperforming the US stock market since Labor Day and the price of silver is also looking great. I believe that these moves in the precious metals markets represent the start of a mega bull cycle that will last for the next several years and show why in this video update.

And consider this your quote of the day:

“This is the first time in the past 50 years that the S&P 500 has lagged behind gold coming off a market bottom … The precious metal has awakened in the past three months, quietly outperforming stocks since their mid-October lows. That’s something that hasn’t happened in the half-century since the Bretton Woods monetary regime ended.”

“Up & Down Wall Street” Barron’s (Print Edition) January 23, 2023

