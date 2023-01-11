Fierce Fighting as Battle Centers on Ukraine’s Soledar – Source – VOA News

Footage showed fierce fighting in the small salt-mining town of Soledar, where Moscow is striving to make its first breakthrough in the east in months. U.S. forces will begin training Ukrainian troops on the Patriot missile defense system at Fort Sill in Oklahoma later this month, a U.S. military official told VOA Tuesday. The training of about 100 Ukrainian troops — enough to sustain a Patriot battery — will take several months, according to the official. Fort Sill is home to the U.S. Army’s field artillery school. Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said last week the Pentagon was considering a variety of options on where to conduct the Patriot training “to include potential training here in the U.S., overseas or a combination of both.” The Pentagon also announced last week that it would send 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new round of military aid to Kyiv to help Ukrainian forces fight off an invasion from Russia.