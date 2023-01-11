Consumer Sectors Are Leading This Market Rally (Four Stocks To Buy Grounded In Stable Earnings) – Mike Swanson

The stock market is doing better so far this year than people may have thought it would a few months ago, but the Nasdaq and crypto coins are not. What is happening is that leadership is shifting into sectors grounded in the real world. Consumer staples and consumer spending sectors are now coming alive. Restaurant stocks like CBRL and EAT are popping today and so are consumer product stocks WHR and HOFT. We take a look at them all in this video.

