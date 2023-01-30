Eden Police Department Releases Update On Spray Cotton Fire In Rockingham County, North Carolina

UPDATE

Spray Cotton Mill Fire

For Release: January 30, 2023

Eden Fire personnel worked through the weekend to suppress small fires and hot spots at the Spray Cotton Mill site. The rainfall Sunday was welcomed and assisted in those efforts. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Eden Fire Department requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Eden Police personnel conducted security at the site awaiting NCSBI and ATF’s arrival on Monday, January 30, 2023.

On Monday, January 30, 2023 members of the Eden Fire Department, Eden Police Department, North Carolina SBI, and ATF met at Spray Cotton Mill and conducted an overall assessment. It was found that the portion of the Spray Cotton Mill that caught fire was currently being renovated and was a working construction sight. No one was working in the building at the time of the fire but there was power to the building. Construction tools and supplies were also located inside of building. At the conclusion of the initial collaborated assessment there is no suspected concern of criminal activity. The origin and cause of the fire is currently in an “undetermined’ status. At approximately 11:30 today, Law Enforcement and Fire relinquished control of the scene to the private insurance investigators who were on scene on behalf of the property owner.

As a Public Service Announcement there are still several locations smoldering under a tremendous amount of debris which could create minor smoking conditions moving into the next few days.