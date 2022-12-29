Police Remove Vehicles Stuck During Major Blizzard – Source – VOA News

Officials in western New York are still working to dig out following the deadly blizzard that blasted the region over the weekend. The National Guard is spending Wednesday going door to door in parts of Buffalo to check on people who had lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades. Authorities believe more victims could be found amid melting snow. On Tuesday, New York State Police resorted to using a small, armored vehicle known as “The Rook,” relied on widely to drag cars, vans and 18-wheelers, as they worked to clear roads. (AP)