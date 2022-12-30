90s New Year’s Eve Bash To Be Held At 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Co. In Danville, Virginia

Yep, this Saturday there is going to be a 90’s New Year’s Eve Party held at 2 Witches & Winery Brewing Co. in Danville, Virginia. This is a pay event and tickets are $15. The event starts at 8:30 PM EST this Saturday and will run to 12:30 AM EST. Forget fancy! Dress for the 90s and ring in the New Year at 2 Witches! Limited tickets at $15 each. We’ll have live music starting at 9pm with 90 Weight. Attendees will enjoy a dessert bite sampler and a toast at midnight. No refunds available. This is a 21 and over event.

Location: 209 Trade Street, Danville, Virginia 24541

For tickets go to this Eventbright link here.

More info on the Facebook event page for the event you can find here.