Watch: Robert M. Tucker, Jr. Sworn in as Interim Banister District Supervisor For Pittsylvania County, Virginia – Mike Swanson

Robert M. Tucker, Jr. was sworn in as the Banister District representative on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Friday, November 4.

“I look forward to serving with the Board,” Tucker said. “I’ve always put people ahead of policy and politics, so I think it’s important that we put people ahead of our own personal issues.”

Supervisors Bob Warren and Ronald Scearce chose not to attend the event.

Mr. Tucker gave remarks at the ceremony, which you can see in this video provided by the county government.

-Mike