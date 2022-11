Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road to allow for installation of a new gas tap. Highway flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.

The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.

Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to altered traffic patterns, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route.

