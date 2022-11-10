River District Golf & Social Opens In Danville, Virginia

A new business opened up today in Danville, Virginia and it’s going to be a fun one. I’m talking about River District Golf & Social. It’s a bar and a place to play golf indoors via simulation. The thing people see in only the big cities has now come to Danville at 680 Lynn St Suite C. You can find out more about it at its website www.riverdistrictgolf.com.

Sunday-Thursday 11:00AM-10:00PM

Friday-Saturday 11:00AM-12:00AM

They have a full menu of delicious eats, cold beers, cocktails, and wine, with plenty of TVs to enjoy the big game.

Check out this Facebook post to get an idea of the inside.