Market Update On SPX, Gold Price Action, And Big News On Allied Copper – Mike Swanson

I just uploaded a quick video update on the markets on Youtube. The stock market fell on Monday and is dipping a little more today However, the price of gold is up a little this Tuesday and the US dollar index is sitting right on support. Despite the worries about the Chinese economy, with the events surrounding it, interestingly many materials and commodity related stocks are actually up today.

I also am closely watching the price action in shares of Allied Copper today. I had Allied Copper as my stock pick of the month in May and was doing an investor awareness campaign for it back then, but halted it do to market conditions. I am looking to resume it in the second half of December. The company was halted for trading at the end of last month as it announced a huge corporate deal.

I got that in the press release here below this video. Will talk about it more later, as it just opened for trading this morning. It trades as CPR on the TSXV and CPRRF on the US OTC. This basically breaking news on it.

At this point today it is one of the top gaining stocks on both of these exchanges.

Here is the Allied Copper press release from October 31, 2022 (after the release stock was halted until this morning):

ALLIED COPPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VOLT LITHIUM CORP.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, October 31, 2022 – Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the “Company” or “AlliedCopper”), is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares (“VoltShares”) of privately-held Volt Lithium Corp. (“Volt”), pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) dated October 31, 2022, among each of the shareholders of Volt (collectively, the “Vendors”) and the Company (the “Acquisition”). Volt currently holds approximately 400,000 acres of mines and minerals permits in the Rainbow Lake area of Alberta, specifically targeting lithium found in the brines of the Keg River formation. Through this Acquisition, Allied Copper is afforded a strategic opportunity to expand both its asset base and development focus to include a broader range of battery metals that represent key inputs supporting the global energy transition.

“The acquisition of Volt and retention of its key management team members helps position Allied Copper as a responsible contributor to the world’s battery metals supply, as our combination of copper and now lithium assets are both situated in high integrity jurisdictions featuring robust regulatory regimes and strong environmental regulation,” said Warner Uhl, Executive Chairman of Allied Copper. “This strategic transaction accelerates the execution of the Company’s strategy, bringing greater scale along with entry into one of the most sought-after minerals for the future of clean energy, while supporting our efforts to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

As consideration for the Acquisition, the Company will issue 39,840,000 common shares in the capital of Allied Copper (the “ConsiderationShares”) to the Vendors, representing a ratio of 1.92 Consideration Shares for each Volt Share held by the Vendors, rounded down to the nearest whole number. Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Vendors will own approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company, on a non-diluted basis. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Acquisition is subject to standard closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Subject to receiving the approval of the TSXV, and the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, the Acquisition is expected to close on or about November 16, 2022.

In connection with the completion of the Acquisition, Alex Wylie, a Vendor, will be appointed as the President of Allied Copper. Mr. Wylie brings expertise in finance, accounting and capital markets along with a proven track record of founding and building high-growth businesses. Originally from Toronto and a graduate of Western University with a degree in Economics, Mr. Wylie earned his CPA CA designation in 1993, and spent more than ten years in investment banking with both a major independent North American investment dealer as well as boutique firms. His strategic and tactical corporate experience includes the founding, growing and ultimate acquisition of resource focused entities as well as health care companies. Kyle Hookey will continue to act as Chief Executive Officer and Morgan Tiernan will continue to act as Chief Financial Officer of Allied Copper.

In connection with the completion of the Acquisition, current directors J. Campbell Smyth and David Eaton will resign from the board, and will be replaced by Mr. Wylie and Marty Scase. Mr. Scase will be an “independent director” as that term is defined in National Instrument 58-101 DisclosureofCorporateGovernancePractices.Mr. Scase has acted as director of numerous private companies in the resource sector over his 25-year career. Mr. Uhl and Mr. Hookey will continue to act as directors of the Company, with Mr. Uhl also continuing to serve as Executive Chairman.

The continued appointment of each of the directors of Allied Copper will be considered and voted upon by shareholders of the Company at its next annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) which, pursuant to the Agreement, will be held by no later than January 31, 2023.

Cam Bartsch (P. Geo.) is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information that is contained within this news release.

AboutAlliedCopper

Allied Copper (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long life, scalable copper and/or gold assets in the Western U.S. The Company’s strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations in low-risk jurisdictions. Allied Copper’s management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business. Investors and/or readers may sign up for updates on the Company’s website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

Disclosure: Mike Swanson owns shares of Allied Copper. Because Allied Copper is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself in a trading blackout on the stock and will not buy or sell a share of it for at least 30-days from the date of this post (11/29/2022). Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Allied Copper. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $14,000 to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days in May. That campaign was paused in the middle of May and is expected to resume in the middle of December. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.