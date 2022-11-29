Home Danville Economy December Empty The Animal Shelters Event To Be Held In Pittsylvania County...

December Empty The Animal Shelters Event To Be Held In Pittsylvania County Starting On Thursday

By
wsw staff
-

The Pittsylvania Pet Center will be participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event during their operating hours on December 1-10. They are offering $25 adoption fees for dogs and cats, including puppies and kittens. 

Interested adopters can find more details and browse adoptable animals at pittsylvaniacountyva.gov/adoptions. You can also fill out our online dog adoption application or cat adoption application before you visit. 

Their hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 12:00 – 5:30 p.m. 

Picture of Hound with information about December 2022 Empty the Shelters Sale - $25 pet adoptions

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR