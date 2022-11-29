December Empty The Animal Shelters Event To Be Held In Pittsylvania County Starting On Thursday

December Empty The Animal Shelters Event To Be Held In Pittsylvania County...

The Pittsylvania Pet Center will be participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event during their operating hours on December 1-10. They are offering $25 adoption fees for dogs and cats, including puppies and kittens.

Interested adopters can find more details and browse adoptable animals at pittsylvaniacountyva.gov/adoptions. You can also fill out our online dog adoption application or cat adoption application before you visit.

Their hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 12:00 – 5:30 p.m.