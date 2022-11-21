DPD Arrests Suspect in Relation to Threat of Westover Christian Academy In Danville, Virginia

Mr. Douglas Scholz, 51, was arrested late afternoon on November 18, 2022, in connection with the threat to Westover Christian Academy on November 17, 2022. He was charged with 18.2-60 (threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family; threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property; threats of death or bodily injury to health care providers). He was arrested by Henry County Sheriff deputies and located at his Martinsville, Virginia address. The student Scholz was associated with is no longer enrolled at Westover Christian Academy.

INITIAL RELEASE: The Danville Police Department was notified of a verbal threat made by a parent of a Westover Christian Academy student. The father of the student was at Juvenile & Domestic Relations (J&DR) court for a custody matter earlier today and stated an incident would occur at Westover Christian Academy during dismissal this afternoon. The Danville Police Department is on scene at Westover Christian Academy as a safety precaution for students, parents, teachers, and administrators. DPD was notified at approximately 2:20 p.m. on November 17, 2022.

DPD is actively investigating this incident as a criminal matter. Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. The platforms include calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

