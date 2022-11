In this video discussion I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net to get his take on what is happening in recent weeks in the world of investing. We have seen all the news about the FTX exchange scandal and a drop, but not crash, in Bitcoin. At the same time, in recent weeks, the S&P 500 has put on a rally and so has the price of gold. What is his outlook for the markets going forward here?

