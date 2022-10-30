What Is Reverse Dieting? A Nutritionist Explains – Source – Health Magazine

Reverse dieting is essentially what to do after a restrictive diet. Let’s say you’ve cut your calorie intake to a low 1,200 per day in order to lose weight, and you’ve subsequently shed some pounds. Proponents of reverse dieting suggest gradually increasing your calorie intake by 50–100 calories per week for about 4–10 weeks, rather than simply reverting back to your pre-diet eating pattern. People who advocate for this approach claim that it can help increase metabolism, normalize hunger hormones, and reduce the risk of binge eating or rapid weight regain.