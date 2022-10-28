Bubba’s Ice Cream of Danville, Virginia Is Now Moving Out To Franklin Turnpike

Bubba’s Ice Cream is famous in Danville, Virginia and it seems like it has been on North Main Street forever. Well, this weekend will be the last weekend at that location is it is now moving. On Facebook, the owners wrote the following: “Y’all the time has come. This Sunday is the last day of the season. But, this year is different. For 64 years, Bubba’s Ice Cream’s home has been at 2626 North Main Street. This weekend will be our last at this location. Please stop by for your favorite dessert. For our 65th season, Bubba’s will be opening at a new location(2455 Franklin Turnpike-next to Rubens Too). Stay tuned for our opening in March 2023!”