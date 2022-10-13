US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Gen. Mark Milley speak after NATO meeting – Source – Global News

Following Wednesday’s meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley are expected to hold a press conference. The pair will likely address what was discussed at the meeting and how countries will continue to assist Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. More than 50 countries gathered on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine’s air defence, two days after Russian missiles rained on Kyiv and other cities across the country.