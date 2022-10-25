Danville Police Department To Host Open House Of New Headquarters For The Public

The Danville Police Department is hosting an open house of our new headquarters on November 5, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend. This community event allows our citizens to ask questions, speak with police officers, and receive a tour of our new state of the art headquarters. Light refreshments will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. We are focused on our commitment to develop positive, authentic relationships with the community.

Date: November 5, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Danville Police Department Headquarters, 1 Community Way (2291 Memorial Drive), Danville, VA

Directions and parking: The new facility is located off Memorial Drive at the old Dan River Mills corporate offices. Please use 2291 Memorial Drive via your GPS for driving directions. Parking for the open house will be at the top of the hill in the front of the police department.

Event and media contact: Jennifer Bowles, Public Relations Specialist, 434-251-7331

