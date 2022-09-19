Raised In Danville To Grow Into Psychobilly: New Mojo Nixon Documentary (Trailer)

Neill Kirby McMillan Jr. came of age in Danville, VA, listening to records from his father’s soul radio station and plotting his escape from the confines of conservative small town life. On a bicycle trip across the country, Kirby experienced The Mojo Revelation and became Mojo Nixon, a primitive blues-inspired musician. Mojo then teamed up with the enigmatic Skid Roper to form an outrageous duo. Relentless touring, a record deal, college radio airplay, and MTV exposure lead to unexpected mainstream success. The song “Elvis Is Everywhere” became a cult phenomenon, but his next single was banned by MTV, leading Mojo to make a decision that could jeopardize his career. The story is now told in the new documentary The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon. Take a look at this trailer for it.

Here is a film review for it: SXSW Film Review: The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon – The Austin Chronicle