Controversial Podcaster Tim Poole Shouts Out Danville, Virginia In Recent Interview During Food Discussion

On a recent live broadcast, Tim Pool, a notable podcaster with 1.5 million Youtube subscribers, 1.3 Twitter followers, and a quickly growing Rumble audience, mentioned our beloved Danville, VA on Sunday.

The reference to Danville came during a discussion of how certain fast foods have an adverse effect on men’s health.

“We went down to the Blue Ridge Rock Fest, which was really, really awesome, and uh…. Driving around Danville, Va, I saw an O.G. Pizza Hut. An original Pizza Hut building, it was like ‘man I haven’t seen one of those in a long time’.”

The quote comes in around 7mins 20seconds…

https://rumble.com/v1jv8mt-men-are-being-destroyed-luke-says-food-is-poisoning-men-and-weakening-them.html