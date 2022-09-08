New County Welcome Signs Installed in Rockingham County, North Carolina

Rockingham County, NC (September 8, 2022) – Rockingham County Economic Development, Small Business, and Tourism is excited to announce the recent installation of signage to welcome travelers as they enter Rockingham County. The new signs proudly display the Rockingham County, North Carolina logo on their boulder-like structure and will replace the white signs which previously welcomed visitors to the county.

Locations for the three new signs are as follows:

– NC Hwy 29/I-785 S, as you enter Rockingham County from Pittsylvania County, Virginia,

– NC Hwy 29/I-785 N, as you enter Rockingham County from the east side of Guilford County,

– NC Hwy 220/I-73 N, as you enter Rockingham County from the west side of Guilford County.

A fourth sign is currently in the works and will be installed on NC Hwy 220/I-73 S, as you enter Rockingham County from Henry County, Virginia.

“Given Rockingham County’s geographic location along the I-73 and I-785 corridors, we recognize how integral our highways and interstate system in moving both people and goods not only through Rockingham County but to Rockingham County as well,” stated Leigh Cockram, Rockingham County Economic Development, Director. “When welcoming those who enter our county, whether it be for an extended stay, a long weekend, or as they pass through, we want to ensure their first impression of Rockingham County is a solid one and they have the opportunity to feel the strong sense of community we have here.”

All welcome signs will be lit for nighttime visibility and complimented with low-profile landscaping to help grab travelers’ attention as they pass by.

For more information please contact Tara Martin, Economic Development Marketing Manager at tmartin@co.rockingham.nc.us.

