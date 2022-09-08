Danville Police Department Sets Up Safe Exchange Zone At New HQ

The Danville Police Department announced on Thursday that it has created a safe exchange zone at its new headquarters. On Facebook they wrote, “The Danville Police Department’s dedicated “Safe Exchange Zone” is located in the turnaround in front of the police department located at 1 Community Way (temporarily 2291 Memorial Drive). This designated area is under 24 hour surveillance, 7 days a week, 365 days per year, and allows the public to conduct:

Child custody exchanges Face to face online purchases Any person to person transaction This is NOT a drop off zone

If someone involved in an exchange is not willing to meet in the “Safe Exchange Zone,” the transaction may not be worth pursuing. We encourage transactions to be made during daytime hours.”