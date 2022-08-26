Wendell Scott Charity Ride To Be Held Saturday In Danville, Virginia

The Wendell Scott Foundation is proud to announce the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride to celebrate the 101st birthday of NASCAR legend Wendell Scott. It will take place Saturday, August 27, 2022. Registration to participate is $20 and begins at 11 am.

All proceeds go to benefit the Wendell Scott Foundation programs.

Sponsored by the Buffalo Soldiers MC of Southside Virginia, the ride will begin in Danville, Virginia, at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial park and end in the same city at Thunder Road Harley Davidson. The Virginia Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club promotes activities that benefit the community by being positive role models, giving back to the community, supporting veterans, and promoting the history of African American veterans.

Wendell Scott served in World War II for three years as a motor pool mechanic, a trade he pursued once he returned home and opened his auto repair shop. He augmented his income by working as a taxi driver and hauling moonshine in his native Virginia.

The ride will cover several locations that tell the story of Scott’s life, his legendary NASCAR career, and old stomping grounds, all to raise awareness for the Wendell Scott Foundation.

The Wendell Scott Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit inspired by Wendell Scott Sr. It provides job-skill training, STEAM education opportunities, mentoring, and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth between the ages of 8 and 18. The foundation has funded thousands of dollars in programs and scholarships to youth from underserved and economically challenged communities.

On December 1, 1963, Wendell Scott broke the color barrier, becoming the first and only African American NASCAR driver to win a Grand National race, NASCAR’s highest level.

