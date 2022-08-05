The Outlook For Stocks, Gold, And Interest Rates With David Skarica (Big Discussion) – Mike Swanson

It has been over a month since I last spoke with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net, as he took a trip overseas during this time. While he was gone, we saw a lot happen in the financial markets and the stock market news, with a rally over 10% for the S&P 500, talk of a Federal Reserve pivot among many stock market traders, and moves in various commodities markets, including the price of gold. Dave and I had a good discussion about all of these topics.

-Mike