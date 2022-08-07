Angler’s Park Water Park Rescue Operation In Danville, Virginia

On August 7, 2022 at 2:54 a.m. the Danville Fire Department was dispatched to Angler’s Park at 350 Northside Drive for report of two fisherman drifting down river after boat lost power. Engine 7 arrived on scene and witnesses stated that occupants in fishing boat were floating down river and told them they needed assistance due to loss of power in boat. DFD deployed rescue boats and made contact with occupants downriver from Angler’s Park. During rescue of stranded fisherman their boat capsized. The occupants and a pet were rescued successfully and brought back up river to Angler’s Park with no injuries. The DFD responded with 3 Engines, 2 Watercraft, and 4 support vehicles and were assisted by the Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Police Department.

SOURCE