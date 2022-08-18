The Odd Price Trading Of Gold With The US Dollar Index This Year (Precious Metals Investing Update) – Mike Swanson

The Odd Price Trading Of Gold With The US Dollar Index This...

Historically gold has traded opposite to the US dollar index and has been used as a hedge among investors against declines in the dollar on the global foreign exchange market. But this year that trading relationship has broken down. Why?

I show what is happening in the gold price chart in this video. We also look at what is happening with gold and the stock market and the bond market and the commodity research bureau index.

-Mike