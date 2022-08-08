Stock Trading Triangle Patterns Have Appeared Inside The Nasdaq 100 -Technical Analysis Implications – Mike Swanson

Over the weekend I took a look at the stocks inside the Nasdaq 100 and stock trading triangle patterns are widespread. These are simple basic technical analysis trading patterns. In this video update I go over five of them and talk about which ones are better than others to trade. We also look at the S&P 500 and talk about what this means for the overall stock market. An update on the TBT bond trade is in the video too.

