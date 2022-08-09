Michael Burry Talks About Magic Empire Global Stock (NASDAQ: MEGL) – Mike Swanson

Michael Burry, who has been immortalized by the movie The Big Short, did a tweet about the stock trading action in shares of Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ: MEGL) stock. This stock became the fifth most actively traded stock among Fidelity traders on Friday on its IPO day. It is an obscure company based in Hong Kong. In this video I take a look at the prospectus for the company and ponder what its very existence now means for the stock market.

