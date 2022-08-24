Is The Housing Market Going To Crash? What The Data Really Is Saying About Real Estate And REIT Stocks – Mike Swanson

Is the housing market going to crash? A lot of people are predicting that, because the real estate prices have come down off of their highs of May in various markets across the country. We take a look at the real estate in Myrtle Beach, SC in this video, and see that condos have come down the most, but single family homes have not yet come down at all.

Nationally, interest rates have gone up and new home construction permits have fallen. But, when we look at the data, the futures markets for real estate are not forecasting a crash, but a minor slowdown that will last well into the end of next year. REIT stocks have traded with the stock market and are therefore likely to remain week through that period too.

