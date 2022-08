Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro,...

Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?

Every single day I send out a free email digest with the top regional headlines of the day.

To subscribe just click here.

-Mike