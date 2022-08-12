How The Youtube Algorithm Is Impacting The Financial Media & Stock Market (The Dark Side Of Algos) – Mike Swanson

For the past few weeks I have been doing much more frequent Youtube videos in an effort to increase the size of the audience following me on there and to increase the number of views I am getting. In this video I talk a bit about what I am doing and show some of the changes and I have made and the results. I believe that the Youtube algorithm has had a huge impact on the financial media. There is a good side to this, because it has enabled many independent traders and thinkers to get their message out, but there is also a dark side, which I talk about in this video. This is also impacting the gold price and precious metals space too.

Every single trading day I send out an email with my market commentary and links to the top stories of the day.

Subscribe for free click here.

-Mike