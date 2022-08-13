Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career

Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County.

Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.



Paul Murray began working in Rockingham County as a Strategic Management Director in 2014. He was then promoted to Assistant County Manager in 2019 where his responsibilities included preparing the $150 million County budget, overseeing operations for nine departments and working alongside County Manager, Lance Metzler.



“Paul has been a wonderful asset to Rockingham County,” Metzler said, “We were lucky to have him over the last 8 years but I am happy for both him and his wife as they head into this new chapter.”



Paul is no stranger to the western part of North Carolina. He earned both his Bachelors in Political Science and Masters of Public Administration from Appalachian State University. A native of Person County, Paul spent some time professionally working in Roxboro before moving to Catawba County to work as the Budget and Management Analyst. He then moved to Rockingham County to continue his career here. Today, he is an active member of the North Carolina City and County Managers Association and a graduate of the UNC School of Government Public Executive Leadership Academy.



“I am lucky to have spent the last 8 years here learning and growing professionally,” Murray said, “I will certainly miss everyone in Rockingham County and I want to thank them for allowing me to work in such a great place.”



Paul Murray’s last day with Rockingham County Government is set for August 12, 2022.

