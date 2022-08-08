Downside potential In The Stock Market – Video – Chris Vermeulen

Chris sits down with Ivan Bayoukhi and Jim Lewis from Wall Street Silver to discuss the potential downside in the stock market. The stock market goes through four stages and during these stages there are these emotional waves going through people’s veins after the covid crash. This resulted in us seeing this thrilling euphoric wave of gross stock.

In early 2021, we saw gross stocks top out and rollover. We’ve seen the stock indexes like the S & P 500 crack to the downside with a 20% correction. Right now, a lot of people are just starting to feel like they can start buying stocks again already. We call this a complacency rally which is usually a choppy rally that lasts a few months. Overall, there’s a lot of downside potential in the stock market moving forward.

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.