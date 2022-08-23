Clarence Monday to Step Down as Interim Administrator For Pittsylvania County, Virginia As Board Determines Next Steps

From a Press Release from Pittsylvania County government:

Clarence Monday, who has been serving as the Interim Pittsylvania County Administrator since February of this year, has submitted his letter of resignation, effective in 30 days or sooner, in collaboration with the Board.

“The Board has been most supportive of me in this role, and I have tremendously enjoyed returning to the County and serving the Board of Supervisors, County staff, and the citizens of this great County for the past seven months,” Monday said.

“Since returning to Pittsylvania County on an interim basis, Clarence Monday has been a real asset,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram. “He has provided leadership and guidance, helped us maneuver through the search for a permanent County Administrator, and aided in the preparation of a balanced budget that did not include a tax increase. He has served the citizens of Pittsylvania County not once but twice as the leader of our County. He will be missed, and I wish him the very best!”

Monday is resigning now because his house sold quicker than anticipated. Monday intended to sell his house by the end of the year, but once listed, it sold in a single day, leaving his family with the challenge of preparing to move while working in another state.

The Board of Supervisors, in collaboration with a consultant, is in the midst of a national search for the next Pittsylvania County Administrator. The position was posted a few weeks ago, and the Board has received several applicants in that time frame. A formal review of applicants will begin on September 12.

The County has an Executive Team comprised of experienced professionals that have the autonomy to lead the County, pending further direction by the Board of Supervisors.

