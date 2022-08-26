Analyzing Madeleine Brown’s LBJ Murchinson Dallas Kennedy Party Story Regarding JFK Assassination – Mike Swanson

In this segment of the Past American Century I got a clip from the Ochelli Effect with special guest Walt Brown. The two talked about Madeleine Brown’s famous story of being told by LBJ about the JFK assassination the day before it happened at a party put on by oil baron Clint Murchinson.

Is this story true?

People such as Roger Stone have talked about the story.

Walt Brown talked to Madeleine Brown himself to research it.

To listen to the entire interview that this video takes a small clip from just go here.

This video is from the archives of the Past American Century, a podcast I did a few years ago. This segment was originally published on October 23, 2018. I am now slowly moving past segments of the show to this Youtube channel to centralize all of my videos on to one channel.

