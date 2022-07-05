How Do You Buy Stocks In A Bear Market? (Public Stocks Portfolio Update) – Mike Swanson

How Do You Buy Stocks In A Bear Market? (Public Stocks Portfolio...

We are in a bear market, the interest rate is up and the stock market is down and you are going to get mugged if you go downtown to put your money into crypto by the coin exchange. Doubling down on random stocks and past fads no longer is working. So, how do you buy? Using technical analysis relative strength is the key in stock trading now.

I talk about that in this video.

For my public portfolio go here:

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/investors/972810/mike’s-public-portfolio

For my Monday article referenced in this video go here:

-Mike