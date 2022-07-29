Watch Janet Yellen Asked Are We In A Recession? Treasury Secretary Answers With Semantics – Mike Swanson

On Thursday July 28, 2022, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a press conference following the release of second quarter GDP data that came in with a negative growth print. That is the second subsequent negative quarter of GDP growth. Many are saying that means the US is in a recession, but the Biden administration has pushed back, pointing out that labor shortages remain and the unemployment level is low. Watch Janet Yellen answer whether or not the U.S. economy is in a recession?
-Mike