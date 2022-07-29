Is This Gold Price Rally For Real Off $1700? (Jordan Roy-Byrne’s Favorite Gold Investing Indicator) -Mike Swanson

We have seen the price of gold and silver pullback in recent weeks. Last week gold even fell below $1700 an ounce and then bounced back above it. Today it began to rally above $1750 after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. This is finally a positive move for gold investors. I talked with Jordan Roy-Byrne of thedailygold.com to get his take on this recent price action and what he thinks is going to happen going forward. He shared with me his favorite long-term gold indicator and it is implying going forward.

-Mike