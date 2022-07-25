The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?

I believe that there are likely problems of over expansion with Lidl and the grocery store industry in general as I explain in this video.

