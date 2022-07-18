Rockingham County Government Promotes New Library Director

With more than a decade worth of experience, Rhonda Hooker is named Library System Director.

Wentworth, NC (July 18, 2022) – Rockingham County is excited to announce the internal promotion of Rhonda Hooker, Director of Rockingham County Public Libraries. Hooker has served over a decade with the County Government and says she is looking forward to leading her department by example.



Rhonda Hooker started her career with the County as a teacher for special needs children in the Enrichment Center, a school for Developmental Education, before it closed in the early 2000s. She then moved to the school system before returning to the County part-time as a 9-1-1 Telecommunicator. When a Library Assistant position opened, Hooker jumped at the opportunity to continue her career in County libraries. Rhonda moved to a full-time Assistant position within a year and earned her Master’s in Library Science in 2014. She has received several promotions including Reference Librarian and Lead Librarian for the Madison Mayodan branch. In 2021, she was relocated to act as Interim Branch Manager in the Reidsville Library and in January 2022, she was named Interim Director of all Rockingham County Libraries.



“She will be a great Director for our Library system and for Rockingham County,” Cathy Lemons, Administrative Assistant for RCPL expressed when asked about Hooker, “I am blessed to have her as my new boss.”



“My goal as Director is to bring the perspective of my department into this position,” Hooker said, “and to be an advocate for my staff and a voice for the community in which I work so closely with.”



Rhonda Hooker is a life-long resident of Rockingham County, and grew-up in the Draper community. Her father worked for the Eden Police Department for close to 30 years and she has a twin sister who works in the County Tax Department. Rhonda is a mom of two and enjoys gaming, reading, writing, and watching movies with her family. She enjoys singing with her family at community events as well as Northside Baptist Church, where she is an active member.

SOURCE