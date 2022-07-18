Adding Short S&P 500 ETF SH To Public Portfolio – Mike Swanson

I started a public portfolio a few months ago and today I am adding a roughly 14% position too it in the SH ETF. This is 1X short ETF on the S&P 500. I still believe we are in a bear market and by taking this position I am going net short in the account. To do it I also sold half of the short term US Treasury position in the public portfolio. The portfolio is now invested in IAU, DBA, PSQ, RWM, SH, and SGOV – all in a roughly equal amount. All trades except this one were made on May 1.

You can find the link about the portfolio here.

I don’t think that page updates though until after the close or overnight as it isn’t showing these trades today.

-Mike