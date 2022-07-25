Police Investigating Robbery In Danville, Virginia

At approximately 5:00 PM this afternoon, two males robbed the American National Bank & Trust located at 1407 South Boston Road of an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed and no one was injured during the incident, where one customer and several bank employees were present at the time. Both suspects appear to be male, in their late teens to twenties, wearing masks covering their lower face. One was wearing a red/orange hooded sweatshirt with white/black pattern Nike logo, dark pants and shoes. The other was wearing black pants and top, with a single white stripe on the long sleeves, a camouflage pattern NY Yankees baseball hat and white shoes. Both offenders were last seen fleeing on foot, one headed east and one headed west on South Boston Road.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or with information related to this ongoing robbery investigation is asked to contact the Danville Police Department as soon as possible at the non-emergency dispatch line at 434-799-5111, the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

SOURCE